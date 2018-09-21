Exhibit goes to the dogs: ‘The Year of the Dog — Among Other Things’ on display at Stormwater Studios

Artists Jan Swanson and Heather LaHaise met more than a decade ago when Jan owned The Bus Stop Gallery where she exhibited Heather’s work. The two became friends and realized they both love many of the same things, including dogs.
New work from both artists will be on display at Stormwater Studios through Sept. 26. The exhibit is titled, “The Year of the Dog — Among Other Things.”
“I love all dogs including mutts, strays, rescues and seniors. A dog is a friend who will never let you down,” LaHaise says on her website. “If my paintings inspire you to rescue a dog or do something nice for one, then I’ve created something meaningful.”
The artists will donate a portion of their sales to Pawmetto Lifeline, a nonprofit animal rescue in Columbia.
While the show may consist of many dogs, there will also be a collection of other paintings depicting a variety of random items.
“My paintings are developed from things I see or remember from childhood. Many times what I start with doesn’t look remotely like what I end up with, but the layers that develop are appealing to me,” Swanson says on her website. “My paintings usually are of things that aren’t quite right. Sometimes the spots fall off of a dress or the shutters fall off a house or the flowers fall out of a vase or a string of pearls falls apart.”
About the artists: www.heatherlahaise.com, www.janswansonart.com
