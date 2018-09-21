Take a day this week and road trip down US 387 to Lexington. Here’s why

Highways give us access to businesses and recreational activities throughout our counties. In Lexington, US 387 offers one of the best routes to the area’s quality services and entertainments.
Leisure
Off of US 387, down Lexington’s Main Street, the Lexington County Museum’s 7- acre complex is home to more than 30 structures. Within these historic buildings are locally made and used artifacts representing a variety of stories “behind every door.” With hands-on activities and historical interpreters to guide you, there’s something for the curious explorer in all of us. The best part? Admission is only $5 for adults and $2 for children. Making this Lexington attraction invaluable to our understanding of local life from the colonial period to the Civil War, while extremely affordable for a modern-day budget.
Where to find it: 231 Fox Street. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Drink
But don’t stop your comprehensive educational tour of Lexington there, jump back on US 387 and head to The Winery Mercer House. Their “Vine and Wine” tour is a great way to learn how Shannon Mercer — owner, vintner, and winegrower — prepares grapes from the winery’s five vineyards.
Insider tip: Friend them on Facebook for access to frequent discount codes on tours. If that isn’t enticing enough, the winery is currently serving Apple Pie Wine Floats. Who says you can’t have your pie and drink it too?
Where to find it: 397 Walter Rawl Road. Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 2-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Fun
Accompanied now with your own bottle (or bottles) of wine, continue on the highway to Anders Ruff (AR) Workshop. Started by two designers, AR Workshop is a home decor boutique that offers DIY workshops. Projects take about two and half hours from start to finish, and range from customizable plank wood signs, wooden centerpieces, trays, porch signs, wood photo frames, and even canvas pillows. And did we mention classes are BYOB? Most adult workshops cost between $40-$70 and children’s projects range from $35-$40. All materials and tools are provided for you. So pop open that wine and get crafty.
Where to find it: 5076 Sunset Blvd., Unit B. Find workshop schedules and register for classes online at www.arworkshop.com/lexington.
Food
Having crossed centuries, covered various “winey” terrains, and wrangled together a finished project for your homestead, get yourself on over to Keg Cowboy Bar and Restaurant. If you’ve ever had dreams of finding a neighborhood bar with a decent restaurant menu, look no further. Host to open mic nights and live music, this place has it going on. Treat yourself to a craft beer and the highly-recommended S.O.S. Plate. The dish’s duck confit in thyme cream sauce will have you sending out your own S.O.S. to drivers all along US 387: immediate distress to those who do not procced to Lexington County.
Where to find it: 108 E Main St. 4:30-10 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday.
