Happy festival season! Here’s how to spend your weekend wisely

Be festive for a day in Columbia, South Carolina!
Fall is here. And while it might not feel like it, Columbia is certainly seeing signs of the season’s arrival — Festival Season, that is.
On Saturday, Sept. 29, Columbia will play host to to a smorgasbord of celebrations. And as with any good buffet, these Soda City events promise something for everyone. The good news is you don’t have to decide on just one. Here’s your guide to help you festival hop like a pro at some of our favorite events that might not be on your radar.
Food
Start your party day off with a hearty and healthy serving of all-vegan plant-based barbeque at The Reizod Vegan Experience’s End of Summer Vegan BBQ. It’s all your favorite barbeque — hot dogs, hamburgers, fried chicken, corn-on-the-cob, killer mac-and-cheese — minus the guilt, half the calories, and double the flavor. With everything on the menu 20 percent off, and a $250 gift card up for grabs, don’t miss out on some seriously good food from one of the best vegan restaurants in the entire Southeast. Noon-8 p.m. Reizod Vegan Experience, 110 Columbia Drive. Free. Cost per entree.
Leisure
Now that all that barbeque has you in a Southern state of mind, drive on over to the 11th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. What started out as a friendly debate on how to achieve the perfect boiled peanut between neighbors Nathan Miller and Brent Davis, has turned into a community-wide competition. 20 teams will compete or the coveted Golden Peanut trophy and a year’s worth of bragging rights. While admission is free, proceeds from food and drink sales will benefit the Animal Mission, a nonprofit that provides free or low-cost spray/neuter vouchers to all City of Columbia and Richland County citizens. Team registration is officially closed, which means, you get to be the judge. All peanut purchases are made with tokens bought at the event, and the team with the most tokens by 4:30 p.m. will be named the winner. There will also be awards for second and third place, and the the most spirited team. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 2900 Block of Devine Street. Free; boiled peanuts priced separately. palmettopeanutboil.com.
Fun
If your taste buds have you craving something sweet after all of that salty goodness, you don’t have to go far. For the second year in a row, nearby Five Points will host a Muffin Eating Contest, featuring MAD YUM’s muffins and live music from Eli. Join in on the muffin-ry or take a delectable serving to go. However you plan to enjoy your treat, know you’re helping out a good cause: All proceeds benefit USC’s student-run college radio station. 5-7 p.m. Five Points Fountain Area. Free to watch; entry fee to compete.
Drink
What’s a celebration without a toast? Raise a glass to yourself, and the day you just had, at Columbia Craft Brewing Company’s inaugural Oktoberfest. The independently owned brewery and tasting room will serve up Fiestbier by the liter to the music of the Mountain Top Polka Band and Katie Leitner. And just in case your belly begins to rumble in your lederhosen, the Wurst Wagen will be onsite with German sausages and an assortment of homemade sides. 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Columbia Craft Brewing Company, 520 Greene St. Free. Food and drinks extra.
