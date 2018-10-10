Smoldering classic ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ broadcast live one night only at Harbison Theatre

On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gathers at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell.
Brick and Maggie dance around the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real and which will win out?
Catch the revival of the Tennessee Williams classic, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” on screen at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College in Irmo.
This 20th century masterpiece played a limited season in London’s West End in 2017 and will show on screen for one night only at Harbison Theatre.
“This is an incredible cast and it’s an even more thrilling revival of one of America’s best theater works,” said Kristin Cobb, executive director of Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. “We are excited to get the National Theatre Live series back on the screen.”
National Theatre Live is a project launched in 2009 that has broadcast more than 40 productions to 5.5 million people across the world. Each production is performed in front of a live audience in London, recorded with multiple cameras positioned throughout the auditorium, and then screened in theaters across the globe — giving viewers “the best seat in the house.”
If you go
National Theatre Live presents “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo
Tickets: $10-$15 available online at harbisontheatre.org or by calling 803-407-5011.
