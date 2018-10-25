How to make the most of All Hallows Eve

Join the ghouls and banshees this Halloween and visit some of the area’s most festively frightful landmarks and attractions.
Leisure
On this hallowed day, before the Christian calendar’s Feast of All Saints, honor the divinely departed by visiting Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the oldest surviving sanctuary in Columbia. Tours are offered Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After your tour, wander under the ancient oaks and magnolias and pay your respects to some of Columbia’s distinguished dead. Ouija board not included.
Where to find it: 1100 Sumter St.; Reservations required for groups of 6 or more.
Fun
If being surrounded by graves has you feeling slightly scared, you’ll be in good company at the Robert Mills House & Gardens’ sixth annual Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit. Halloween is the last day to see this free display of handcrafted scarecrows.After, walk through the rooms of the historic home where you might spot a trace of Mrs. Ainsley Hall, the estate’s first matriarch who’s known to leave her imprint on the bed in the second-floor bedroom.
Where to find it: 1616 Blanding St. historiccolumbia.org.
Drink
Regardless of whether you believe in the supernatural or not, Halloween wouldn’t be complete without an equally primordial drink: beer. And what better place to drink on Halloween then at a brew lab, CottonTown Brew Lab. This microbrewery located in the historic CottonTown neighborhood is fermenting some seriously wicked good beer. After a walkthrough of the manufacturing process, witches and warlocks alike can taste the brewery’s creations, including their magical TrainsPorter.
Where to find it: 1223 Franklin St. ctbl.azurewebsites.net.
Food
But persisting on an empty stomach can turn even the best of us into monsters. So before your inner wolf begins to howl, throw it a bone at Bone-In Barbeque’s Bash at the Boneyard from 8 p.m. to midnight. While their dinner menu will not be available during this free event, complimentary nibbles and themed food creations will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the chance to win a prize in the costume contest. There will be live music and drink specials. If all that deliciousness isn’t enticing enough, the restaurant is located on the premises of South Carolina’s old lunatic asylum, one of the first public mental hospitals established in the United States.
Where to find it: 2180 Boyce St. www.boneinbarbeque.com.
Comments