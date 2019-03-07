Meet Allison Moore, Richland Library’s latest Artist in Residence

Jewelry artist Allison Cicero Moore is the latest Artist in Residence at the Richland Library.
Originally from Illinois, Moore attended the University of Illinois where she took part in the school’s jewelry program and completed her Master’s.
Moore also discovered a passion for teaching and has been trying to teach “whatever she can, wherever she can.” She has taught art appreciation and leads community art workshops. Some of them are for children, but most are for adults.
As part of being an Artist in Residence, Moore is supplied a studio space that she can decorate how she wants and create a space unique to her. Customers of the Richland Library have the opportunity to chat with her and Moore provides her expertise. She will also be the first artist to travel to the library locations as well as hold a studio in the main location, 1431 Assembly St.
Moore took time to talk about her residency at Richland Library, where she’ll be through May.
Q. How did you feel when you found out you were selected to be the Richland Library’s next Artist in Residence?
A. When I found out I was really excited about it. One of my interests with my work is working in the community and this is a great chance to get out into the community. I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen.
Q. How did you get into art?
A. I was always a crafty kid. I always liked making things. I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the arts when I went to the University of Illinois. When I saw that there was a jewelry program, a light bulb went off in my head.
Q. What sets jewelry apart from other forms of art?
A. Jewelry is a medium you can mess up. It’s a one-shot deal. So I draw each piece before I start creating it.
Q. What else would you like people in the community to know about you?
A. I am really grateful and excited to have this opportunity. Previous to this I had one other residence at Storm Water Studios. Previous to that I worked in my garage where I didn’t get to talk to people, so working at my studio and the buzz of everything had been wonderful.
I would also encourage people to try making art. I hear from a lot of people say I can’t even draw a stick figure, as if artists are born prodigies. But it takes work and practice.
