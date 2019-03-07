One day this week: Delight your senses

From seeing something new at an artist opening to selecting your seafood from a steel-bin filled with ice, Columbia’s businesses and bars offer a wide-range of selections to tantalize the senses.
Leisure
From almost 33 years of business, Papa Jazz has developed a reputation for quantity and quality. The store carries funk, R&B, hip-hop, punk, indie rock, progressive rock, classic rock, and reggae in LPs, CDs, and 45s; they even sell a smattering of DVDs. For those who have yet to cross the threshold of this Five Point’s cultural institution, you can now take a virtual walk through of Papa Jazz on their website. While online, visitors can also email the store with specific questions and stock inquiries.
Where to find it: 2014 Greene St. Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Food
After taking your choice of the sound waves, drive to Palmetto Seafood Company and take your pick of the sea. Following a personal family tragedy this Columbiana staple is once again open for business. Customers can hand-pick their lunch or dinner combinations of catfish, tilapia, ocean perch, flounder, whiting, or Florida Bream, as well as, oysters, scallops, shrimp, calamari, clams, and soft-shell crab. In addition to their fresh never frozen seafood, Palmetto hush puppies are known all over Cola, and don’t be surprised if when you get there the line for catfish stew goes out the building and around the block.
Where to find it: 2200 Gervais St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday.
Fun
Keep on trekking up Gervais for the chance to preview some first-class stitching at Scout’s Honor Open Studio on March 3. Owner and maker Jennifer Ellis Elmore, who’s company specializes in modern day machine embroidery, will be opening up her studio to show off some brand new work, and dole out hugs to her supporters. If these hand-crafted and heart-warming goodies aren’t enough, Elmore will also be providing attendees a few savory snacks, and the chance to win a fifty dollar gift certificate.
Where to find it: 2827 Spann St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 3.
Drink
End your day of listening, tasting, and touching, with a punch at J Peters Grill & Bar. At this community bar where everyone know your name and they are most certainly glad you came, try one of their signature drinks. Whether its vodka, gin, or rum, this neighborhood bar in Forest Acres is happy to serve you. They’re so confident about their drink specials, they even named a cocktail after themselves: the J Peters Punch — a perfect end to a delightful day.
Where to find it: 2005 N Beltline Blvd., Suite 5. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Comments