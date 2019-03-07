One day a week: Try something old and something new along Richland Street

If you’re looking for something new to do this week, Columbia is taking the old and traditional and making it fresh and inventive with some exciting restaurants and historic gardens — what was once lost, can now be rediscovered through these reinterpretations of the South’s rich history in COLA.
Drink
In the historic Cottontown neighborhood of our capital city, stop in to Indah Coffee Co. for a proper jumpstart to your day. Indah — the Indonesian word for beautiful — lives up to its attractive name with its relaxed atmosphere and calming interior design. Customers who come for a cup of joe can tour the roastery, smell the toasting beans, and buy wholesale Ethiopian or Peruvian coffee. With two locations, Indah Coffee Co. may be one of the newest additions to Columbia’s coffee scene, but its quality drinks are establishing it as a classic gold standard.
Where to find it: 2238 Sumter St. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
Leisure
Having sipped on something new, go shopping for something old at The Little Green Door on Richland Street. Through an unassuming (you guessed it) green door, and up a short flight of steps, customers can browse three showrooms of antiques and curiosities. The shop’s various offerings are gorgeously displayed in a recreated dining room and living room, complete with purchasable rugs, pillows, vintage china and glassware. The design duo behind this shop frequently run contests on the store’s Instagram account, and on the first Saturday of every month they serve up mimosas to early bird customers — old wares marketed with new technology and tasty incentives.
Where to find it: 1533 Richland St. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and the first Saturday of each month.
Food
And speaking of tasty, after browsing for your newest centerpiece or vintage home decor, walk next store to Spotted Salamander Café and Catering. This restaurant, only open for lunch, gets creative with its Southern cuisine. On the menu board, you’ll find a daily deviled egg; the combinations ranging from duck skin and honey to collard greens and sauerkraut. Each item Spotted Salamander offers is as distinct as the salt and pepper shakers on every table. When it comes to ordering, try the pork belly salad with Parmesan, roasted cauliflower, and candied sunflower seeds with a honey thyme vinaigrette.
Where to find it: 1531 Richland St. Open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Fun
Continue your tour of Columbia’s revitalized heritage at the Seibels House and Garden. Dated to 1796 and believed to be the oldest remaining house in Columbia, this historic home serves as a rental space for community events and special occasions. And while the Seibel House is not open for public tours, visitors can wander around the grounds of this 1920s colonial revival home. Its gardens showcase the evolution of Southern gardening from the 19th through early 20th centuries — a visual legacy can still be enjoyed today.
Where to find it: 1601 Richland St. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
