Music in the Midlands: P!nk, Descendents, The Joy Formidable, Set It Off

P!nk has been one of the biggest pop rock stars since the early 2000s. She has seen countless success including number one songs and three Grammy Awards. She has managed to stay relevant by altering her sound with more modern vibes. She is currently on tour for her most recent album, “Beautiful Trauma,” which released in 2017. The biggest song from the album, “What About Us,” reached the top of the charts in many countries and top 20 in the United States.
Arguably, P!nk’s most successful albums were the two that came before, “Funhouse” (2008) and “The Truth About Love” (2012). “Funhouse” features her number one hit “So What,” and “The Truth About Love” features another number one hit, “Just Give Me a Reason,” which has Nate Ruess on the track.
Julia Michaels, who sings hit song “Issues” and has sang multiple hits with musicians and groups such as Clean Bandit and Lauv, will open up for P!nk. 7:30 p.m. March 7, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $68.
▪ Descendents: This punk rock band has been around since the 1970s and has a loyal following. They represent the Los Angeles punk scene that ran rampant in the 1980s, but they are still rocking today. They claim they are inspired by “rejection, food, coffee, girls, fishing, and [more] food.” They are on tour for their most recent album, “Hypercaffium Spazzinate,” and released an EP in the summer of 2018. Pears and Dade County Resistance will both open up for the band. 7 p.m. March 7, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $35.
▪ The Joy Formidable: Rock is taking over Columbia this week with another rock band; this time with a female lead singer. This Welsh-based alternative rock band is less punk then the Descendents and not quite as hard rock as Set It Off. They have a 1990s alternative feels that are not afraid to experiment with electric sounds. They are on tour for their latest album, “Aaarth,” which released last year. New Myths will open up for the band. 8:30 p.m. March 8, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia, $25. Ages 21 and over only.
▪ Set It Off: Another rock band based in Los Angeles, but Set It Off got their start in Tampa. They fall somewhere between light metal and punk with aggressive drum hits and persistent guitar. They also like to include a classical undertone to their music. They are on tour for their latest album, “Midnight,” which released Feb. 1. The Second After will open up the night. 7 p.m. March 12, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia, $20.
