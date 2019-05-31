One Day A Week: Have fun after work

The Hubbell stands upright like a coin at Devine and Saluda avenues. Submitted

Workin’ 9 to 5 shouldn’t stop you from having a little fun during the week. Whether it be the dreaded Monday, or unpleasant Wednesday, there are plenty of ways to blow off a little steam with a lotta your friends after punching out your time card.

Leisure

For those that work a desk job, stand up from your chair and walk to Five Points’ newest piece of public art, The Hubbell. This 15,000-pound brick wheel is named after its creator, Columbia artist and stoneworker Jay Hubbell who passed away last year. The hubbub over this newest sculpture was minimal due to the uncertainty of its successful installation on Devine and Saluda Avenue. But with a little ingenuity and grit, the Hubbell now stands upright like a coin — the perfect visual art compliment to a day’s worth of work.

Where to find it: Crossroads of Devine and Saluda avenues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Food

After a long day, feed your soul, and your stomach, at Rosewood Market and Deli. With their wide range of natural and organic selections, Rosewood Market can satisfy the food cravings of both vegans and carnivores. The Deli portion of this alternative health and wellness market offers daily lunch and dinner specials for those who need a break from cooking. But if you’re not quite ready for a meal, go to their grab and go case for a housemade snack of hummus, guacamole, or dolmades (grape leaves).

Where to find it: 2803 Rosewood Drive. 803-765-1083. www.rosewoodmarket.com. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Fun

Give your brain a break and put your hands to work at Swift Water Beads, Gems & Jewelry Supplies. Basic beading classes are offered two to four times a month, usually on a weekday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. For $20, participants are given all the tools and beading they will need to learn basic jewelry making techniques. With the class time being right around dinner hours, students are encouraged to bring a drink or snack to class, which works out great since you just stopped into Rosewood Market for a healthy fix from local farmers. To register, call 803-252-2020. Or go in person, but plan to get there early because classes fill up fast.

Where to find it: 3104 Rosewood Drive. 803-252-2020. www.swiftwaterbeads.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Drink

Show off your newest piece of craftsmanship over an after work drink at The Kraken Gastropub. With 30 beers on tap, it is believed that the Kraken has the largest draught beer selection in town. And if, despite your earlier take away from Rosewood Market, you find yourself a little peckish, the Poutine (French fries and cheese curds topped with beef gravy) and Lobster Mac n’ Cheese are a must. Along with a full service bar, this gastropub is the perfect hole-in-the-wall to burrow into after a long weekday.

Where to ind it: 2910 Rosewood Drive, Ste. 1. 803-939-2146. Open 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Sunday.