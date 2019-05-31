One Day A Week: How to have a super week

Super-sized fun at Cayce's newest bowling alley, Bowlero Submitted

It can be an adjective and an adverb referring to high grade or quality, very large or very powerful. Super, to an excessive degree, can encapsulate many activities, all of which can be done in a day.

Food

Recharge and revitalize your morning with an açaí bowl at The Corner Blend. Known as a superfood for their high antioxidant content, açaí berries are a source of healthy fat and fiber. Each bowl begins with a thick smoothie base of açaí, kale, pitaya (dragon fruit), or blue spirulina (nutrient rich algae) and is topped with any number of granola, fresh fruit, peanut butter, and dried seed combinations. Health conscious customers can eat in, or place an order for delivery or pick up.

Where to find it: 601 Main St. 803-386 9786. www.thecornerblend.com. Open 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

Drink

Sometimes it can be hard to accommodate an entire group, but at River Rat Brewery’s green space and rooftop bar there is plenty of room to spread out, and a super friendly staff on tap to serve family, children, friends, and even dogs. In addition to their indoor and outdoor spaces, River Rat offers a variety of beers all made from the finest ingredients and mixed drinks on tap to appeal to a wide-ranging clientele. Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. all draft beers are $1 off, and active or retired military service men receive fifteen percent off every purchase, every day. Whether you order a frozen Moscow mule or a pint of Tangerine Dreams IPA, the place, people, and products at River Rat will make you a super-fan.

Where to find it: 1231 Shop Road. 803-274-6413. www.riverratbrewery.com. Open noon- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; noon-10 p.m. Thursday; noon-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Fun

If by this time you’ve become slightly restless and little hungry, drive to West Columbia’s newest attraction, Bowlero. “Be bowled” at this international bowling franchise outfitted with retro features and a few modern attractions, including an arcade and 24 back-lit bowling lanes. For those that like to share, order the drunk tank fishbowl at the sports bar, a whopping one hundred and twenty-three ounce drink. And for those who like a challenge, try eating your way through the behemoth burger: a 6-pound, 14-inch round party burger that takes supersizing your options to a whole new level.

Where to find it: 900 Axtell Drive. 803-796-6300. www.bowlero.com. Open 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Tuesday; noon-11 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday; 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

Leisure

End your night under the stars watching a popular film at City of Columbia’s Summer Movie Series. Not only does this year’s roster include some popular superhero flicks including “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” These outdoor screenings in Earlewood Park are free. Cash in on all the super savings every other Friday through Aug. 2 beginning at sunset.

Where to find it: 1113 Recreation Drive. 803-545-3100. www.columbiasc.net. Gates open at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk.