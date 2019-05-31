Music in the Midlands: Preachervan, Drake Night, Matt Stell

Columbia will be PREACHERVAN’s sixth stop on their summer tour. The band will perform June 2 at New Brookland Tavern. Submitted

PREACHERVAN

The members of PREACHERVAN have a sense of humor about themselves. They say they are comprised of two redneck relatives and a former Jesus impersonators, but they produce some good indie rock. They bring an even blend of beach vibes, the 1990s, and electric beats for a sound that makes your ears happy and your toe stepping.

The group has been busy despite the fact the have not seen a lot of commercial success. Columbia will be their sixth stop on a full out summer tour. They currently have two albums; the most recent, Polaroids and Panic Attacks, released in January. They did not stop there when they dropped a single called “Reaper” in April. Foxglove, Fraud., and King Clement will all open up the night for the band. 7 p.m. June 2, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. Ages 18 and over.

Other Concerts

▪ Drake Night: Tin Roof is going all out for this Drake themed party with Drake songs and mixes by DJ Apollo all night. There will be Drake inspired cocktails and even a fat hat for that perfect photo op with Drizzy. You can even come dressed in some of the rappers freshest looks. If you want to try your luck on some free drinks, there will be Seinfeld Trivia before at 6:30 p.m., and the winner gets a $200 gift card. 9:30 p.m. May 30, Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $5 cover after 10 p.m.

▪ Two Nights of Punk: State Street Pub is hosting their second annual punk festival right here in the Midlands. All proceeds benefit The Therapy Place, a nonprofit that helps out families that have children with disabilities. Problemaddicts, Jeff Two Names and the Born Agains, Shehehe, and Sexwax will take on Friday night, while Bullmoose, Hale Bopp Astronauts, Hybrid Mutants, and Longshot Odds will all play Saturday. 8 p.m. May 31-June 1, State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia. Free. Ages 21 and over.

▪ Matt Stell: Hailing from Arkansas, this country music singer-songwriter has only been around since last year but got a lot of attention for his single “Prayed For You.” What seems like it would be a Christian song is really a love song about how he once prayed for the girl he currently has. Since that release, Stell now has a seven song EP under his belt called “Everywhere But On.” Lauren Hall Band will open up for the musician. 7 p.m. June 5, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $8.