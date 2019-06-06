Music in the Midlands: Tyler Rich, Delta Circus, Peace & Love Band, Outshyne

Country singer Tyler Rich will perform at the June Jam Party on June 12 at The Senate. Submitted

Tyler Rich

Local radio station WCOS continues their June Jam Party with country singer Tyler Rich. He has been putting out music since 2014. However, it was not until his self-titled EP that released in March that he started to gain traction. With the single, “The Difference,” he is making a name for himself. He only has two EPs and no full length album yet, but it could be coming soon because he dropped a new single in April.

Tenille Townes will open for Rich. She’s a new country singer who has only been on the scene since 2018 but she already has millions of listens on Spotify. 7 p.m. June 12, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $8.

Other Concerts

▪ Delta Circus: This is another concert put on by a local radio station. WOMG is teaming up with Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington to bring the Midlands a Rolling Stones tribute band. The Charleston band is dedicated to bringing people the best of the classic rock ‘n’ roll band. 7 p.m. June 7, Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington. Free.

▪ Peace & Love Band: This Charlotte-based band will kick off Columbia’s outdoor summer concert series. They have performed with and opened up for musicians such as Edwin McCain and James Brown. With a profound energy, they know how to bring the funk to any party. There will be “Karaoke Idol” at 6 p.m. Food vendors will also be available. No pets or alcohol are allowed at the event. 7 p.m. June 8, Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Free.

▪ Acoustic Night: The show will be packed full artists from across the Midlands showing off their talent. Tufts, Henry Luther, Doug Barker, Boyd Jackson, Keith E. Bates, Jim Guzel, Bob Dead, and Jody Jackson will all perform. If you do not know any of these local artists, this is your chance to get a feel for the music Columbia is cooking up. 6 p.m. June 11, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. Free. Ages 21 and over.

▪ Outshyne: It seems like this week is full of free shows and country music. This country band is best known for their single “Moonlight Crush” which seems to embody today’s country without so much pop. They released their EP, “Rumors,” in January and are currently on a full tour, with a stop in Columbia. This show is meant to be an after party to Tyler Rich. 10 p.m. June 12, Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $5.