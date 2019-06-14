5 minutes with thrifter Samantha Scott

Samantha Scott is the special events and corporate relations specialist for the Columbia Museum of Art. Submitted

If you’re looking for great programming in the Columbia arts scene, Samantha Scott is your guide. As the special events and corporate relations specialist for the Columbia Museum of Art, she has her finger on the pulse in the city. She’s also very big on finding fashionable pieces at bargain prices.

Q. Tell us more about yourself.

A. I am a native of Columbia and I graduated with a degree in Communications from Coker College. My favorite thing in this world to do is to go thrifting. Finding clothes second-hand and giving them new life is so much fun. I am also obsessed with books and I’m currently reading the “Crazy Rich Asian” series from Kevin Kwan.

Q. What do you find unique about Columbia from an arts and music standpoint?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A. The music scene in Columbia is booming. Between the ColaJazz side of things and the local bands that get showcased at places like New Brookland Tavern, and then there’s our festivals like JamRoom and the Crawfish Festival.

The art scene in Columbia is getting there but I do think there is room for growth when it comes to black artist representation. I am not an expert on this but a lot of times when “local” artists are being showcased they tend to be from the same dynamic. I think there is more room to grow in that regard.

Q. You have another passion with thrifting. What advice can you offer to people wanting to find a great bargain?

A. Thrifting is all about timing, faith, and knowing what to look for. Most people are looking for designer labels or trends when they go thrifting, and they say they can't find anything. The things to look for when shopping second-hand are quality of fabric (cotton, silk, wool, linen) and the style (is it classic or trendy). If someone tries it once and doesn’t find anything, keep trying.

Q. What’s next for you?

A. I am not sure. I love Columbia, but I feel that I need to experience somewhere new. I have been here my whole life and feel pride for this city, but I would like to do something new in a new place. I just need to figure out where that is first.