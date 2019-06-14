Music in the Midlands: Soda City Soul Fest, Sourwood Honey Tribute, Lauren Alaina

Submitted

Soda City Soul Fest

This event has an impressive veteran soul music lineup. The biggest headliner is Betty Wright. Her hits include “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight Is the Night.” Everyone from Mary J Blige to Sublime to Chance the Rapper have sampled her music.

Blues singer Clarence Carter will also perform. He paved the way for modern R&B with hits like “Snatching It Back” and “Slip Away.” Other performers include Theodis Ealy, Lacee, and Klass Band Brotherhood. 8 p.m. June 15, Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $47.50.

Other Concerts

▪ Stick Tight Fest: Last year’s event was such a success the founders decided to go another year. This three-day festival will feature some of the best acts from the area and neighboring states. The headliners by day include The Restoration (Thursday), Bask (Friday), and Numbtongue (Saturday). Given these bands the sound of the festival is alternative/indie rock with a strong guitar presence. Proceeds will benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 7 p.m. June 13-15, New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10 each day.

▪ Sourwood Honey Tribute: This is not just any tribute — three of the original members of Sourwood Honey will perform. Herbie Jeffcoat, Bob Hylton, and Shane Conner will be joined by Villanova’s Brian Connor on vocals and Sean Bing on drums. Sourwood Honey was a beloved local act before lead singer Chris Connor lost his fight with lung cancer. The show is sure to be a great tribute. The Rambler will open the night. 6:30 p.m. June 15, Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St., Lexington. $10.

▪ Lauren Alaina: WCOS’s June Jam Party series seems to be getting better by the week. Alaina started making a name for herself after being named runner-up on “American Idol” in 2011. Today, she has more than 1 million monthly listens on Spotify and a No. 1 hit in her single “Road Less Traveled.” The Georgia native released a new single, “Surrender,” in April and it looks like she could have a third studio album in the works. Brandon Lay will take the stage before Alaina. He is best known for his hit single “Speakers, Bleachers and Preacher.” He has only been on the country scene since 2017, so he is on a great track without even an album release. 7 p.m. June 19, The Senate, 1022 Senate, $8.