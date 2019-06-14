Wakeboard pros descend on Lake Murray this weekend

One highlight of the Weekend with the Pros event on Lake Murray is the wakeboard show, scheduled for 2 p.m. June 15. Submitted

Captain’s Choice Marine will present the 14th annual Weekend With The Pros on Lake Murray on June 14-15. The event will be waterfront at Captain’s Choice Marine in Leesville.

SC Rough Riders will bring in two professional wakeboarders for Pro Wakeboard Lessons on Friday and Saturday, as well as for the Pro Wakeboard Show at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dallas Friday, X-Games gold medalist and world champion, as well as Chad Sharpe, X-Games silver medalist will return this year.

In addition to the lessons and the Pro Wakeboard Show, Weekend With The Pros will also include an open house at Captain’s Choice Marine.

“Fifteen years ago, this event started as a group of my friends pooling our money to bring a pro wakeboarder to Lake Murray for coaching,” said Chris Farr, event director and founder of Rough Riders. “It grew to involve more riders, local businesses, and people from all over the state and beyond who get the chance to meet pro riders and watch world-class wakeboarding.”

Pro wakeboarding lessons with Dallas Friday and Chad Sharpe will be offered Friday and Saturday at Captain’s Choice Marine. Cost is $295 for a full day on Friday; $175 for a half day on Saturday. For more information, go to southcarolinaroughriders.com.

The free open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 at Captain’s Choice Marine, 3216 US-378 in Leesville.