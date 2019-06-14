Enjoy free concerts this summer during Newberry’s Party in the Park events

On seven Friday evenings this summer, Newberry Opera House will provide a free concert at Memorial Park. Getty Images

Mingling with neighbors outdoors on hot and humid summer evenings is a South Carolina tradition.

Throw in karaoke and that tradition takes on a bit of a new twist.

Newberry Opera House gives folks that opportunity with Party in the Park, which starts Friday, June 14 in downtown Newberry.

On seven Friday evenings this summer, Newberry Opera House will provide a free concert at Memorial Park.

“It’s a great opportunity to unwind from the week in beautiful downtown Newberry,” said Micah Decker, Newberry Opera House marketing/PR and donor relationship manager.

On most Fridays, DJ Gary P will spin tunes and/or offer karaoke as well as a concert.

“Summer is typically a slower time for the city,” Decker said. “Party in the Park encourages people to shop and dine in downtown Newberry. Party in the Park is perfect for the whole family.”

Here are five things to know about Party in the Park:

▪ Not only is the concert free, but so is parking.

▪ Local businesses from the Newberry Downtown Development association will be selling concessions, including beer, wine, ice cream, and snacks.

▪ Karaoke. Enough said.

▪ Concession sales are a fundraiser for economic development in downtown Newberry.

▪ Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic but you can not bring your own alcoholic beverages.

Here is the schedule for Party in the Park. Unless otherwise noted, DJ Gary P will begin the evening at 5:30 p.m., and live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

June 14: Kids Karaoke with DJ Gary P. Stick around afterward for City Movie Night in the Park featuring “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”

June 21: DJ Gary P followed by Susan and Cary Taylor, who will play Americana favorites.

June 28: DJ Gary P followed by Richard Maxwell and Mary Gatch Claire who will play jazz standards.

July 12: Karaoke with DJ Gary P.

July 19: 5:30 p.m. Doug and Bunny Williams will play a variety of hits. Stick around afterward for City Movie Night in the Park featuring “Lego Movie 2.”

July 26: DJ Gary P followed by Golden Steel, who will play classic country tunes.

Aug. 2: 5:30 p.m., Claudio and Madeline Olivera will perform Broadway musicals; 6:30 p.m. DJ Gary P.