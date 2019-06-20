Spend a night at the museum with CMA’s Arts & Draughts event

Columbia Museum of Art’s popular Arts & Draughts event will be June 21. Submitted

It’s time to art, drink, and be happy at the Columbia Museum of Art’s ever-popular Arts & Draughts event. The event is from 7-11 p.m. June 21. Cost is $10; $5 for museum members.

With a fully renovated museum and plaza, two new summer shows, and a pop-up arcade, the quarterly series returns with quite a punch. Highlights of the evening include:

▪ Open galleries, from the CMA collection to featured exhibitions including “Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas” and “Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art,” as well as “Shades of Greene: The Art of Sanford Greene,” which closes June 23; and “Latinidad: Latin American Art from the Collection.”

▪ The Cross Hatch, an interactive space for all ages.

▪ Food and refreshments available for purchase from A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Los Chicanos Food Truck, Smokey Loggins, and Curiosity Coffee Bar.

▪ A cash bar from The Whig featuring beer from Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewing including golden ale, IPA, and coffee lager.

▪ Live music from the Boomtown Waifs, King Vulture, and Dumb Doctors, with DJ sets from DJ Siji.

▪ A pop-up arcade courtesy of Transmission Arcade.

▪ Unique perspective tours of the collection and Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas with Subpar Magazine’s Shigeharu Kobayashi.

▪ Gallery scavenger hunts.

▪ Printmaking with University of South Carolina’s Ink and Paper, plus art projects from Save the Children Action Network, other community partners, and the CMA.

For more information, go to www.columbiamuseum.org.