One Day A Week: Gather the girls for a day out

Ditch the dudes. Forget the fellas. Toss out the Toms. Grab your gal pals for a day out on the town.

Drink

Coffee and tea are best served alongside great company. Lucky for us, Blum Coffee, located in the forum of Devine Street, is filled with plenty of seating for you and your girls’ next dish sesh. Aside from Counter Culture drip coffee and cold brew, Columbia’s newest independent coffee shop features herbal flavored teas and lattes — all of which are sourced from the owner’s garden. Specialty concoctions include a grapefruit rosemary coffee soda and a lavender and honey latte, both of which can be paired with pastries provided by Ally & Eloise Bakeshop.

Where to find it: 2824 Devine St. Open 6:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leisure

Continue your morning of leisure at Devine Nail Spa. Spend time pampering yourself with an all-natural spa manicure and pedicure that uses a selection of America made products. The salon’s moon-shaped work station makes for an ideal pow-wow setting for you and your girlfriends — no more separate tables or conversations from opposite ends of the room. At Devine there is even an a private VIP area that can hold up to six people, making it a perfect place for you and your tribe to relax.

Where to find it: 2806 Devine St. 803-851-0555. Open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Fun

Showcase your stylish new nails with something equally lavish from Revente, Five Points’ only luxury resale store. With new merchandise coming through the door almost daily, it’s no wonder Revente is voted No 1 consignment shop by the Free-Times and Columbia Metropolitan Magazine year after year. At this women’s boutique, customers can find designer clothing alongside current popular accessories. But in addition to the now, Revente frequently carries vintage dresses and lightly worn shoes and handbags. It’s a clothing store with a little something for every budget.

Where to find it: 737 Saluda Ave. www.shoprevente.com. 803-256-3076. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Food

End the day partying it up with your girlfriends like its 1999 at Nightcaps. Like their tagline says, “if it wasn’t for our awesome food, we’d just be a great bar.” Anyone who says girls don’t like bar food, hasn’t had an order of Nightcaps’ mozzarella sticks — they’re legendary. But if you and your crew need something a little more substantial, order a pizza for the table. It’s the perfect nightcap to girls’ day.

Where to find it: 2722 Devine St. 803-771-6575. Open 3 p.m.- 4 a.m. Sunday-Friday; 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.