Music in the Midlands: David Lee Murphy, Adam Doleac, Don Merkle & The Blacksmiths, Hip-Hop Pride

David Lee Murphy

After more than 35 years and millions of records sold, David Lee Murphy is no stranger to success. However most of that success came from writing hits for country greats such as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Blake Shelton. He released his own albums and singles in the 1990s, including his hit single, “Dust On The Bottle” from his first album, “Out With A Band.”

Murphy will headline the final show of WCOS’s June Jam Party. Haley and Michaels will open the evening.

Shannon Haley and Ryan Micahels met in Nashville in 2012 and realized they grew up in the same town in California. They clicked instantly, and not only made music together but also got married. They are best known for their single, “Giving It All (To You).” 7 p.m. June 26, The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $8.

Other Concerts

▪ Adam Doleac: Adam Doleac was passionate about baseball before focussing on his music career. After an injury stopped him from continuing his sports career, he started booking local shows. Today, he has a record deal and millions of listens on Spotify. His sound is similar to modern country with an R&B flair that was made popular by artists such as Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. His most well-known hit single is, “Famous.” 7 p.m. June 20, Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $13.

▪ Don Merkle & The Blacksmiths: Donald Merkle is a singer-songwriter out of Charleson. His sound is very blues-based, with a Johnny Cash feel that includes hits of Hootie & the Blowfish. With The Blacksmiths to back him up, the band will bring even more roots and add some solid rock ’n’ roll. Scott Guthrie, a local musician from 48 Fables, will open the night. 9 p.m. June 21, Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free.

▪ Eight Track Parade: This local funky band has been making its way through Columbia’s music scene, and this long show at The Hangar will give them the freedom to really show off and have a little fun. The band members are extremely comical and like to poke fun at just about anything. 6:30 p.m. June 22, Hunter-Gatherer Hangar, 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Free.

▪ Hip-Hop Pride: In honor of Pride Month, this festival will celebrate the LGBTQ community as well as raise awareness for suicide prevention. Local hip-hop talents on the bill include DonMONEYvonne, SKy3 Hi, Breeeze, Merc Nasty, Equillia Butterfly, Homicidal Hands, Ray Le June, Paula Minaj, Milah, and Lyrical Lunatic. 9 p.m. June 22, Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $8.