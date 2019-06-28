One Day A Week: Celebrate July Fourth with good food and fun

Bask in the beauty of Lake Murray. Submitted

This Fourth of July, celebrate your right to great fun and good food.

Leisure

Cast off your yearly barbeque and set sail on Lake Murray, where the fun never ends. What was once the world’s largest earthen dam is now one of Columbia’s premier recreation destinations. Because of its size, there’s something for everyone—rentable jet skis, paddle or motor boats, and designated swimming areas. Or if you prefer dry land, you can sunbath and snack along its man-made shores. You have the freedom to choose!

Where to find it: Lexington. www.lakemurrayfun.com. 803-781-5940. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Fun

And speaking of choice, drop by Lexington County’s Peach Festival to choose the best food item that highlights or incorporates the queen fruit, the peach. Live entertainment at this one-day family festival begins at 9 a.m. The peach parade follows at 9:30 a.m. along Hampton and Main streets. The festival wraps up with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Admission is free (parking is $5) which means you can splurge on one or more of the hundreds of craft exhibits. In addition to the art, concerts and food, there will be carnival rides to keep the kiddies entertained and everybody just peachy.

Where to find it: Gilbert Community Park, 110 Rikard Circle, Gilbert. www.lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. July 4.

Drink

If you just can’t get enough peaches, but are looking for something a little stronger, drive to Angry Fish Brewing Co., for their Gilbert Peach: an American wheat beer infused with locally grown peaches. Established in 2018, Angry Fish Brewing is Lexington’s first commercial brewery fermenting seasonal flavors all year long. One of their newest features is Big Gap Honey Porter made from toasted pecans soaked in bourbon. Or stay true to theme with the Freedom Lager, Angry Fish’s first lager. This independent beer’s brand name is as local as its ingredients, inspired by the brewer’s close encounter with a red eyed fish — an angry fish — during a fishing trip to Lake Murray.

Where to find it: 106 Fabrister Lane, Lexington. www.angryfishbrewingco.com. 803-520-7470. Open 6-10 p.m. Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

Food

Reel in your own fresh fish at Catch. This family owned and operated seafood restaurant’s signature entrees range from seared, blackened and fried, to raw. The surf and turf is as customizable as it is affordable, without any sacrifice to quality. If your searching for a little indulgence, order the Salmon Rockefeller: blackened salmon baked with cream of spinach, bacon, and Parmesan cheese over creamy grits. And thankfully you don’t need its namesake’s bank account to afford it. Talk about the American dream.

Where to find it: 411 W. Main St., Lexington. www.catchlexington.com. 803-359-2979. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia