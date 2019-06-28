Music in the Midlands: Columbia R&B Fest, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and a star-spangled salute

Anthony Hamilton will headline the Columbia R&B Fest at 7 p.m. June 30. Submitted

Columbia R&B Fest

Colonial Life Arena will host the Columbia R&B Fest, featuring Anthony Hamilton, Tamar Braxton, Jagged Edge, Ginuwine and Silk.

Headliner Anthony Hamilton rose to fame with his platinum selling album, “Comin’ From Where I’m From.” He followed that success with the album, “Caroline,” which was nominated for 17 Grammy Awards.

Each artist has their own unique and sultry sound that is sure to leave the audience satisfied.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The event is 7 p.m. June 30 at The Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Tickets start at $80 and can be purchased online at www.coloniallifearena.com.

Other Concerts

▪ Tripping On Bricks, Bull Moose Party, After Midnight, Levvy, Dee 6IXX and The Frequencies. A night of blues and rock and roll. 7 p.m. June 27. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for ages 21 and older; $8 for ages 18-20. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ Mark Rapp Group. An evening of jazz, drinks and entertainment. 8 p.m. June 27. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzosysterbar.com.

▪ Abbey Elmore Band, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Travel back in time to the ’70s and enjoy the music of one of the greatest bands of their generation. 7 p.m. June 27. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

▪ Let It Burn Tour. Featuring Taken By Tides and Finding September with special guests Aim High, Winter’s Gate, Artificial Oceans. A night of rock and heavy metal. 7 p.m. June 27. Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. $7 ages 21 and older; $10 under 21. www.tappsartcenter.com.

▪ 246th Army Band. Kick off your July Fourth celebrations with a variety of music from the past decades. 7:30 p.m. June 28. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com.

▪ Nia Simons, A tribute to the Ladies of Soul Part 2. A night of celebrating the legendary women of R&B and Soul. 8 p.m. June 28. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Ben Eidson. This jazz artist and his all-star quartet will pay tribute to the inventive jazz legend John Coltrane. Presented by ColaJazz. 7 p.m. June 28. 1626 on Main, 1626 Main St. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. www.thevenuesc.com.

▪ Junior Astronomers, Petrov, Slush, National Television. A concert that gives you a taste of rock and punk music. 8 p.m. June 29. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8 for ages 21 and older; $12 ages 18-20. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ When I Say Jump, As Stars Align, Fanfare, The Apartment Club and Faire Light. Local Punk band When I Say Jump debuted their first album, “Separation Anxiety,” in January. 6:30 p.m. June 30. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for ages 21 and older; $10 ages 18-20. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.