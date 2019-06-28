Lake City presents Cocktails & Cuisine culinary series

caption Getty Images

Calling all foodies. Lake City’s inaugural Cocktails & Cuisine culinary series will kick off at 6:30 p.m. June 28 at The Stables at The Inn at the Crossroads, 128 West Main St., Lake City.

The event brings together the culinary talents of chef Michelle Weaver of the Charleston Grill and Jason Hauser, culinary director of Crossroads on Main, for a multi-course, one-of-a-kind menu.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour with hors d’oeurves as well as specialty drinks crafted by Bourbon N’ Bubbles of Charleston. Durring dinner, guests will receive course-by-course wine selections chosen by guest sommeliers Femi Oyediran and Miles White. The chefs will also provide commentary during each course.

Tickets are $100-$150 and can be purchased online at www.visitlakecitysc.com/festivals-events.