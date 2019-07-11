One Day A Week: Here’s something to whine about

Come out of your shell with a little chocolate at the Peanut Man Candy & Nut Co. Submitted

Humidity can bring out the worst in people. Though we may not want to complain, we often just can’t help ourselves. This week, embrace the moan, wail, or whimper. As you’ll see from this list, sometimes whining can make for a pretty great day.

Leisure

Crack open the day with a few peanut shells at The Peanut Man Candy & Nut Co. As the name suggests, this storefront is an aficionado of nut creations and edible delights. Rather than going for the more colloquial lemonade when feeling sour or salty, snack away your negativity with a box of pecan pralines and almond clusters. But if you’re not nutty for chocolate, this sweet shop is also stocked with vintage candies, gourmet popcorn, and candy apples — buy now and snack later.

Where to find it: 1215 Lincoln St. www.thepeanutman.com. 803-799-9988. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Drink

Wednesday can be a pretty tough day of the week to get through, luckily there’s Wine Wednesdays at Gervais and Vine. Air your grievances and complaints over aerated glasses of wine with live music beginning at 4 p.m. For $10 guests are treated to a small plate of domestic and imported cheeses paired with four different wines, each of which is selected and described by a national wine representative. With a stock of over forty rotating wines the selections change every week, meaning no wine tasting will ever be the same. Now there’s something worth “wine-ing” about.

Where to find it: 620 Gervais St. 803-799-8463. Open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-11p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Fun

And speaking of petulance, buy a ticket to Trustus Theatre’s last musical of their 34th season, “Heathers, The Musical.” Based on the 1989 film with Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, travel back to the ’80s with some of the prettiest and pettiest girls in all Ohio. Watch as misfit Veronica Sawyer attempts to fit in with the popular crowd at Westerberg High. “Heathers, The Musical” is a dark comedy fueled by angst and pre-teen libido, a medley that makes for a deadly molotov cocktail in the hands of Veronica and her trench coat clad masochist boyfriend, J.D. The musical will make you glad you’re not in high school anymore, even as you yearn for scrunchies and knee socks.

Where to find it: 520 Lady St. www.trustus.org. 803-254-9732. Through July 27.

Food

After the show, treat yourself to a late night deal at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. customers can order an individual pizza (roughly four slices) with one topping for $5. In addition to this noteworthy evening special, Old Chicago offers an array of craft beers and unique specialty brews you can’t find anywhere else in Columbia. It’s the perfect combination of bargain and quality that can turn any complainer’s day back around.

Where to find: 802 Gervais St. www.oldchicago.com. 803-252-3100. Open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.