Twilight in the Garden returns to Riverbanks Zoo

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden normally closes at 5 p.m., but on a few Fridays in the summertime, Waterfall Junction reopens at 6 p.m.

You can splash around until dusk, then watch a movie at the amphitheater at Riverbanks Botanical Garden, 500 Botanical Parkway, West Columbia. The cost is $5 ($3, members). Concessions available for purchase. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Don’t forget to bring chairs or a blanket.

Here’s the lineup for Twilight in the Garden:

▪ July 19: “The Little Mermaid.” This Disney animated classic tells the story of a rebellious mermaid, Ariel, who is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her controlling father, King Triton, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter. Rated G.

▪ Aug. 16: “The Good Dinosaur.” This Disney/Pixar movies asks the question: What if the asteroid that forever changed life on Earth missed the planet completely, and giant dinosaurs never became extinct? In this epic journey into the world of dinosaurs, an apatosaurus named Arlo makes an unlikely human friend. While traveling through a harsh and mysterious landscape, Arlo learns the power of confronting his fears and discovers what he is truly capable of. Rated PG.

For more information, go to www.riverbanks.org.