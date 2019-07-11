Music in the Midlands: Tyler Farr, Billy Bob Thorton and lots of rock and metal

Country music artist Tyler Farr will perform July 12 at The Senate. Submitted

Tyler Farr

Tyler Farr is a country music artist who insists on digging a little deeper, getting a little realer and owning how hard life can be sometimes.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Tyler Farr co-wrote the songs “Hey Y’all” for Cole Swindell and “She’s Just Like That” for Joe Nichols.

Then in 2012 he released his first single, “Hot Mess” which was co-written by Rhett Akins. Following that success he released his second single, “Hello Goodbye.”

In 2013 Farr released his third single, “Redneck Crazy,” which became a Top 10 hit. The title of that song became the name of his debut album. The album also included his fourth single, “Whiskey in My Water.”

Farr’s second album, “Suffer in Peace” released in 2014, included his first number one hit, “A Guy Walks into a Bar.”

Farr will perform at 8 p.m. July 12 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. Hannah Dasher and Pat Cooper will open the night. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day of the show. Details: www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Other Concerts

▪ The Dick Goodwin Big Band Experience. Take a break from the ordinary and come experience this band. 7 p.m. July 11. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters. Enjoy some American rock ‘n’ roll. 8 p.m. July 11. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $27 in advance; $32 day of the show. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

▪ Live From Stankonia: OutKast Night. Enjoy the music of OutKast. 9 p.m. July 11. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

▪ Mark Rapp Group. An evening of jazz, drinks and entertainment. 9 p.m. July 11. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pearlzoysterbar.com.

▪ Sweet Sweet. An evening of folk music. 9 p.m. July 11. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5 in advance; $7 day of the show. www.whitemulemusic.com.

▪ Emo Night Columbia. Featuring sets by Brigades, Happy, Aim High and Broken Testimony. 8 p.m. July 12. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $13 under 21; $10 ages 21 and older. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ Mike Frost presents Who’d A Funk It. Experience the perfect blend of soul, jazz and funk tunes. 8 p.m. July 12. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Reggaetronic. Floating music festival on Lake Murray. 11:30 a.m. July 13. Lake Murray. Free. Only accessible by boat. www.reggaetronicsc.com.

▪ Leela James. Come for some R&B and soul. 8 p.m. July 13. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $22.50 in advance; $25 day of the show. www.senatecolumbia.com.

▪ The Jamie Wright Band Live. A night of soulful grooves. 8 p.m. July 13. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

▪ Skullduggery, Decadence, Primo Noctis and Angels Among Ashes. Expect some high-energy rock. 8:30 p.m. July 13. New Brookland Tavern, 122 Stare St. $10; $6 ages 21 and older. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

▪ Eye Set To Kill, Set To Stun, Vagrants and Angels Among Ashe. A night of hardcore and metalcore. 7 p.m. July 17. New Brookland Tavern, 122 Stare St. $10 in advance; $15 day of the show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com