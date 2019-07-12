MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Kazha

Kazha is a power rock trio that was founded in 2009 by Japanese singer/songwriter Kazuha Oda and guitarist Hideki Matsushige.

They released their first album,“Overture” in 2010. Since its release the band has been touring the United States, Mexico, Europe and Korea.

In October 2018 the band released its third album, “Kazha,” which highlights their eclectic sound, which incorporates heavy metal and acoustic elements. Their style has also been compared to having “the softness of a falling feather with the heaviness of a hurricane.”

Kazha is performing at 9 p.m. July 19 as part of the three-day Banzaicon event at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Details: www.banzaicon.com.

OTHER CONCERTS

Watson Village, Motel Glory, Dumb Doctors and Seriously Dead. Heavy American rock ‘n’ roll. 7:30 p.m. July 18. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $7. Ages 21 and older. www.newbroolandtavern.com.

Mark Rapp Group. An evening of jazz, drinks and entertainment. 9 p.m. July 18. Pearlz Oyster Bar, 936 Gervais St. Free. www.pealzoysterbar.com.

Natural Wonder. A Stevie Wonder tribute band. 7 p.m. July 19. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $15 in advance; $18 day of the show. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

The Get Up Kids and Great Grandpa. A night of alternative rock. 7:30 p.m. July 19. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $22 in advance; $26 day of the show. www.newbroolandtavern.com.

Dwayne Johnson and the Soulfood Jazz Experience. Enjoy the music of Earth, Wind and Fire, Marvin Gaye and others. 8 p.m. July 19. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for group seating. www.chayzlounge.com.

Four Horsemen. The ultimate Metallica tribute band. 7 p.m. July 20. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $10 in advance; $15 day of the show. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

Grace Joyner, Frederick The Younger, Cayla Fralick and Fortune Teller. An evening of indie pop. 8 p.m. July 20. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8. Ages 18 and over. www.newbroolandtavern.com.

H. Wade Johnson and Pride Ensemble. Spend the night grooving to the sounds of jazz, soul and blues. 8 p.m. July 20. Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20. www.chayzlounge.com.

90’s Dance Party with Larger Than Life, a boyband tribute. 9:30 p.m. July 20. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. $5. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

Oh, Sleeper, Famous Last Words, Convictions, Empty and Never I. A night of metal music. 6 p.m. July 21. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10 in advance; $15 day of the show.

www.newbroolandtavern.com.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia