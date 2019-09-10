CELEBRACIÓN DE LA HERENCIA HISPANA hispanic celebration

Live music by Latin Caravan. South Carolina State Museum

The South Carolina State Museum is proud to partner with Anglo-Latino Promotions to celebrate Hispanic culture during the 3rd annual Celebracion de la Herencia Hispana from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The museum at 301 Gervais Street will be full of Hispano American music, food, fashion and activities for the entire family.

Guests will be greeted with live music by Latin Caravan and vibrant cultural displays from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Colombia, Peru and more throughout the afternoon. Guests will also experience live performances from Latin Heritage and Sincopao, performing a fusion of Venezuelan and Spanish flamenco dances.

The event will give guests a unique opportunity to experience an educational fashion show by the South Carolina Latina Project. The show will be filled with beautiful traditional Latin American dresses, each with its own historic or cultural reference. The South Carolina Latina Project is a nonprofit organization run by its founder Vanessa Mota. It opens its doors to young Latinas around South Carolina to promote heritage and cultural awareness.

Children will also get a chance to conquer the “unbreakable” piñata and will enjoy a variety of Latin American arts and crafts activities. Delicious authentic Latin American cuisine from Los Bellos Portales will be available for purchase. All events will take place in the museum’s lobby and East Gallery and are free with museum general admission or museum membership.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.

Special to GoColumbia