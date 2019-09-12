SOUTH CAROLINA PHILHARMONC Return to Hogwarts

Your favorite Harry Potter music will be featured.

Return to Hogwarts with the South Carolina Philharmonic on Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts 1051 Greene Street. The South Carolina Philharmonic will travel back to the wonderous world of Harry Potter with a performance of music from a variety of the films.

Along with music composed by John Williams for the Harry Potter films, Music Director Morihiko Nakahara has included new pieces from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

“We love the opportunity to reach beyond our traditional repertoire and present family-friendly programs that appeal to all ages. Last year’s Halloween at Hogwarts was incredibly well received by our audience. We want a performance with the same energy this year,” says Rhonda Hunsinger, Executive Director of the South Carolina Philharmonic.

Return to Hogwarts is sponsored in part by AllSouth Federal Credit Union. Through a gift from Aflac, the concert will also be live-streamed to Prisma Health⁠–Midlands locations.

Tickets range from $15 - $40. For more information visit SCPhilharmonic.com