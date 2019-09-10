MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Hometown favorites Hootie and the Blowfish

Hootie and the Blowfish.

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld formed the band Hootie and the Blowfish right here in Columbia, South Carolina.

The band was formed in the late 80’s and started out doing covers of other people’s music. It wasn’t long before they started writing their own material which was counter culture to the grunge music that was popular at the time.

Their debut album “Cracked Rear View” was released in 1994 and was certified platinum twenty one times. The album featured four hits including “Only Wanna Be With You”.

The band remained in the spotlight for their next four albums, the last was released in 2005.

In 2008 Darius Rucker took time to work on a solo career as a country singer, which he was hugely successful at. Although, the band went on hiatus in 2008, they still performed together for various special occasions. They even worked on some new songs during that time.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album the group has gone back on tour which comes to an end in their hometown on September 13th.

If you are interested in attending this show which takes place from September 11 - 13, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The door opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Seated tickets cost $29.50 to $52. Visit www.coloniallifearena.com

for more information.

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia