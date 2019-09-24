5 MINUTES WITH The Lick Pops

Starting your own business is always great and being able to do it as a family is always better. We speak with founders of The Lick Pops about their twist on an old-fashioned cold treat: popsicles.

Q: For the people who don’t know you, tell us who you are …

A: The Lick is a family operation and consists of popreneurs, Theron Jamison, a local middle school English Language Arts teacher; Rania Jamison, a public relations and political consultant; and Blaize Jamison, our 6-year-old chief inspiration officer who inspired our colorfully delicious line, Blaizing Ice. We are a vibrant family who enjoy being a part of the Columbia community.

Q: What’s the origin of The Lick Pops concept and what are some of your favorite flavors?

A: The origin of The Lick Pops came about approximately two years ago in an effort to find an outlet from the rigor of everyday life. The Lick developed out of an act of love, kindness, and the glue that holds our life together, fun! We wanted to create something unique and über fun, handcrafted and naturally delicious! Theron is our popologist who develops our signature recipes for all of our gourmet pops and some of our favorite flavors in the poptails are the Mango Burbon Smash, Pineapple Basil Tequila; in the icepops, we love the Watermelon Strawberry Mint and Pineapple Strawberry; and in Blaizing Ice (Philadelphia-styled water ice) flavors, we love the Bomb (lemon, cherry, and blue raspberry), which reminds you of a rocket pop, and the Pina Colada.

Q: If someone is having an event and want you to pull up, how can we reach you?

A: We can be reached on all social media formats @thelickpops and by email at yum@thelickpops.com to bring you joy and keep you cool.

Q: What’s next for the business?

A: We plan to continue poppin’ up at various vendor events and providing our private catering services for special events and school/church fundraisers. We will continue to be at the Soda City Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. In the spring of 2020, we hope to return to the hidden gem of Lake Murray in Irmo at the Lake Murray Marina ,1602 Marina Road, Irmo.

Preach Jacobs, special to GoColumbia