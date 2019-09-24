NEWBERRY OPERA HOUSE Oktoberfest Lineup

Oktoberfest is on Oct. 5 at the historic Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St.

Newberry’s biggest event, Oktoberfest, a one-day festival every year that celebrates the heritage of the immigrants (predominantly German) who settled in the area in the 1700s. This festival draws visitors from various parts of South Carolina and the rest of the U.S.

This year, Oktoberfest is on Oct. 5 but the fun starts several days before with Newberry’s historic Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., hosting various bands and musicians in the days leading up to and after the event.

This season, the Newberry Opera House has five diverse shows the week of Oktoberfest, including Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Mac McAnally and Heavy Rock pioneer Blue Oyster Cult.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 2. Starting off the week of events is Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Marty Stuart, most famous for his iconic album “The Pilgrim.” This iconic Country Music Hall of Famer can do it all, with his sounds ranging from bluegrass, gospel and traditional country to country-rock, Western, and honky-tonk music.

Fireside Collective: 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct 3. Following Marty Stuart is bluegrass and folk newcomer Fireside Collective. This group out of Ashville, NC, is known for blending elements of traditional Bluegrass and American roots music with modern acoustic arrangements. Fireside Collective brings an energetic live show with captivating songs centered on change, relationships and being on the road.

Blue Oyster Cult: 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4. Next up is Blue Oyster Cult, an award-winning rock band who stretched the reaches of rock music in the ’70s and ’80s. Best known for “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” this band has sold more than 24 million records. The band has several gold and platinum albums and many hit songs to its name as well.

Mac McAnally: 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. On Oktoberfest night, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Mac McAnally performs live. Named CMA Musician of the Year eight years straight, McAnally has written songs for Jimmy Buffet, Hank Williams Jr., Kenny Chesney, Alabama, and Zac Brown Band, among others. With 11 original albums to his name, Mac McAnally is one of Country music’s most versatile musicians to date.

Angelina Ballerina, The Musical: 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6. On Sunday, children’s musical, “Angelina Ballerina, The Musical” finishes out the week. Part of Newberry Opera House’s Family Adventure shows, this performance is geared towards young students who enjoy dance.

This family-friendly musical is about a mouse named Angelina, who is at a dance academy. Enhanced Experience: Arrive an hour early in costume for a cookies and milk tutu party.

For more information, visit www.newberryoperahouse.com.

Special to GoColumbia