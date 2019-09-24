TRUSTUS THEATRE ‘Company’ A Dark Comedy

“Company” is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. He has many married friends who love him, but they all really want him to find a significant other to settle down with in his life.

Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends — “those good and crazy people” — explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions.

This Trustus revival will be reimagined to set this story in a modern landscape where swiping right, liking, and sharing are all part of starting a relationship, and will leave us pondering how true human connections begin these days.

“Company” at the Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady Street can be seen Sept. 27 through Oct. 25.

Details: www.trustus.org

us.org

Special to GoColumbia