MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Carrie Underwood The Cry Pretty Tour

Carrie Underwood rose to fame in season four of “American Idol” in 2005. Her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven”, cemented her popularity as she is the only country artist to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Underwood’s debut album, “Some Hearts,” which was released in 2005 was also a huge success, with singles such as “Jesus Take The Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” “Some Hearts” became the best selling solo female album in country music history.

Underwood also won three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist.

Since 2005, Underwood has released five more albums which were all met with their own successes which has made her one of the most successful artists. She had sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Her latest album “Cry Pretty” was released in 2018 and was the best selling solo female album of the year. The album has been supported by three singles; “Cry Pretty”, “Love Wins” and “Southbound.”

The show is Sept. 29, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The door opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Tokyo Joe. Rock. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com

Who’d A Funk It Band. Soul. 7 p.m. Sept. 26. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Travers Brothership with Jordan Igoe. Rock. 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com

Elijah Bland. Soul. 8 p.m. Sept. 27. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Tomatoband. Funk. 8 p.m. Sept. 27. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7; $10 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

The Jump Cut. Rock. 10 p.m. Sept. 27. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Frank Foster. Country. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $17; $20 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

The Raz, New York Disco Villains, Harry and the Hootenannies, Uncle Kurtis. Blues rock. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for ages 21 and up; $10 for 18 to 20 years old. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Michael Rotundo. Country. 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Blue October. Alternative. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $28; $30 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

River Whyless, The Dead Tongues. Folk. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Steve Dassatti,

special to GoColumbia