Go Columbia
MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Carrie Underwood The Cry Pretty Tour
Carrie Underwood rose to fame in season four of “American Idol” in 2005. Her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven”, cemented her popularity as she is the only country artist to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Underwood’s debut album, “Some Hearts,” which was released in 2005 was also a huge success, with singles such as “Jesus Take The Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” “Some Hearts” became the best selling solo female album in country music history.
Underwood also won three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist.
Since 2005, Underwood has released five more albums which were all met with their own successes which has made her one of the most successful artists. She had sold over 70 million records worldwide.
Her latest album “Cry Pretty” was released in 2018 and was the best selling solo female album of the year. The album has been supported by three singles; “Cry Pretty”, “Love Wins” and “Southbound.”
The show is Sept. 29, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The door opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for more information.
Other Concerts
Tokyo Joe. Rock. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com
Who’d A Funk It Band. Soul. 7 p.m. Sept. 26. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 group seating. www.chayzlounge.com
Travers Brothership with Jordan Igoe. Rock. 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5. www.whitemulemusic.com
Elijah Bland. Soul. 8 p.m. Sept. 27. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com
Tomatoband. Funk. 8 p.m. Sept. 27. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7; $10 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com
The Jump Cut. Rock. 10 p.m. Sept. 27. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Frank Foster. Country. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $17; $20 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com
The Raz, New York Disco Villains, Harry and the Hootenannies, Uncle Kurtis. Blues rock. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for ages 21 and up; $10 for 18 to 20 years old. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Michael Rotundo. Country. 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Blue October. Alternative. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $28; $30 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com
River Whyless, The Dead Tongues. Folk. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Steve Dassatti,
special to GoColumbia
Comments