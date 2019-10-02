Go Columbia VISTA AFTER FIVE – Free Concerts

Folks enjoying the live music.

The Congaree Vista Guild, a nonprofit, membership-based organization comprised of a wide variety of restaurateurs, businesses, galleries and homeowners in the Vista, will again host “Vista After Five,” a free concert series every Thursday in October in partnership with Tin Roof.

“We are excited to partner with Tin Roof and The Senate for a live music series again this fall,” said Abby Naas, executive director of the Vista Guild. “A great lineup has been put together for Vista After Five and we are excited to bring it to the residents and patrons of the Vista.”

The lineup:

Tim Montana

It’s easy to see why Montana’s music connects with so many people far and wide. Dubbed as one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists You Need to Know,” his musical influencers range from Merle Haggard to Guns N’ Roses. Montana’s passion for music has not gone unnoticed by his fellow musicians. “Tim is the real deal. He’s a little bit country with lots of hard rocks — or maybe he’s a rocker in touch with some serious country roots,” says ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

In September 2017, Tim released his single, “Hillbilly Rich.” Rolling Stone called the song “an ode to fantasies about telling off your boss, making it rain, and having everything all at once.”

Seventy Six and Sunny

Seventy Six and Sunny was formed by two childhood best friends, A.J. Lang (vocals/guitar) and David Kesling (drums/vocals) in the spring of 2012 on the campus of the University of South Carolina. A.J. landed an internship on music row in Nashville that summer, reporting ticket sales for a number of touring comedians. By the time A.J. returned to the Capital City, Tim Byrd had been added to the group as the band’s keyboard player and soon after Jawann Stuckey was added as the bass player, rounding out the group.

It wasn’t until February 2013 that the band landed a recurring gig at Breaker’s Bar & Grill in Five Points. The band played frequently at the venue in front of a packed patio. In March 2013, Seventy Six and Sunny landed a gig supporting national touring act Nathan Angelo at the Tin Roof in Columbia. The performance impressed enough people that the band was added into the Tin Roof rotation, eventually leading to shows in Charlotte, Knoxville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

The band continued to gain popularity in Columbia and since 2014 has been nominated three times for Best Band in Columbia by the independent newspaper, Free Times. You can catch the band performing on a stage during the Five Points St. Patrick’s Day Festival, at USC’s Greek community events, USC-sponsored events and in various venues throughout the Southeast.

Filmore

Filmore is an anything-but-typical country singer/songwriter. The Missouri native, who now calls Nashville home — and who tallies north of 50 million on-demand streams to-date — has been featured by Spotify, The New York Times, SiriusXM’s “The Highway,”The Bobby Bones Show, Apple Music, CMT, and Pandora. In addition to Spotify featuring Filmore on noteworthy playlists such as “New Music Friday” and “Wild Country,” he was the first unsigned artist to become the face of the coveted “Hot Country” playlist, and has had multiple tracks reach the US Top 50 Viral Chart. He has honed his electric and engaging live show by touring alongside Sam Hunt, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, and Dan + Shay among others, on the way to headlining sold-out clubs across the country.

Alana Springsteen

“Can I have it? Can I have it!?!” begged Alana, then 7 years old, when her grandfather brought a beautiful classical guitar in from his garage for Alana to play with.

Three years later she was performing the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs at historic Wrigley Field.

Before she knew it, Alana was writing songs in Nashville with Kristian Bush of Sugarland, and even performed their smash hit song, “Baby Girl,” on stage with the band in her hometown of Virginia Beach at the age of 11.

In 2018, Alana caught the attention of renowned Nashville producer Luke Wooten and signed to his publishing company, Warehouse West Entertainment.

On June 7, 2019, Alana released her debut self-titled EP featuring focus tracks “Always Gonna Love You” and “Slow Down.”

Her songs have been streamed more than 2 million times so far across platforms and have been featured on playlists such as Spotify’s New Boots and Wild Country, and Apple Music’s Breaking Country. Alana has been keeping busy with tour dates opening up for both Josh Turner and Filmore this summer and fall. She also has been on the road performing for kids at Boys & Girls Clubs across America, including their Keystone Conference held in Orlando. Alana had her music video for “Always Gonna Love You” chosen to be featured for CMT’s Artist Discovery Program this past July. She has also been a featured artist for iHeartRadio’s Digital Integration Program this August.

Alana’s next single “Feel Better” was released Sept. 20.

Vista After Five is sponsored by Natty Seltzer, 93.1 The Lake, 94.3 The Dude, ColaDaily.com and the City of Columbia.

Special to GoColumbia