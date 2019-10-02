Go Columbia RESTAURANT WEEK A CULINARY JOURNEY

More than 50 Columbia-area restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week Columbia, Oct. 10 through Oct. 20.

When you dine at one of more than 50 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, ask your host for a passport and make sure to get it stamped for a chance to win restaurant gift cards. The more stamps you collect during Restaurant Week Columbia, the more chances you have to win!

Restaurants will offer multi-course meals at value-added prices during the 10-day event.

From casual to high-end restaurants, join the STAMPede of foodies who will take part in Restaurant Week Columbia.

Restaurant Week is a win for diners and the local economy.

It gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy fantastic meals at great prices and gives restaurants a boost during what is typically a slower time of the year.

To take advantage of Restaurant Week Columbia, visit www.RestaurantWeekColumbia.com. There you can search by cuisine type, scope out menus, make reservations and more.

