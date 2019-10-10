ANNUAL EVENT Newberry Harvest Festival

On Saturday, October 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enoree River Winery,1650 Dusty Rd.in Newberry, will host their 8th annual wine festival featuring 4 South Carolina wineries, 2 live bands, 3 food vendors and more than 40 arts, crafts and small goods vendors.

Growing each year, the festival celebrates fall harvest with dozens of local wines handcrafted by South Carolina’s very own wineries–Enoree River Winery & Vineyards, Lazy Bear winery, Old Rock Quarry Winery and Wandering Bard Winery.

While overlooking the vineyard–located 30 minutes northwest of Columbia–festivalgoers are invited to relax with friends as they taste small batch wines and enjoy musical entertainment by returning favorite, The Time Pirates, and festival newcomers, The Sherri Cafaro Band.

The long awaited seasonal favorite, Cranberry Wine, will also be making its debut with glasses and bottles available for purchase at the event. Guests who want a cool, refreshing beverage can also enjoy Cranberry Wine Slushees.

Throughout the afternoon, local food vendors–Carolina Cookin' Food Truck, Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Food Cart and Devine Bowdine–will be dishing up food available for purchase. Plus, with even more local vendors this year, guests can shop arts, crafts and small goods at more than 40 booths.

Parking is free, but limited. Carpooling is recommended. Outside coolers, personal cups, alcohol, beverages and food are strictly prohibited. Guests may bring blankets or chairs to lounge on in the vineyard as seating is limited and first come, first serve. No dogs are allowed at this event. Soft drinks & water will be available for purchase. All attendees over 21 must present a picture id and wear the wristband provided. For more information and event schedule, visit the Events page on their website or call them at 803-276-2855.

For guests who cannot make it to the Newberry Harvest Festival, Enoree River Winery will continue the wine celebration with a Fall Pack the Porch wine & music series. The event is free to attend and will feature seasonal wine & snacks for sale and live music. Dates include October 20th, 27th and November 3rd. Visit their website for more details.

Nestled in the heart of Newberry County, Enoree River Winery is a family-owned and operated vineyard and winery. The 8 acre vineyard was originally planted in 2006 by owners, Richard and Laura LaBarre and other family members. The winery offers guests muscadine, fruit, vinifera and black spanish wines for tastings and purchase. The vineyard and tasting room also host weddings, private parties and more special occasions.

Create an If You Go Box for admission

Adult Admission for 21 years & up is $30/person cash only on the day of the event and will include entry into the event, 10 wine tasting tickets and a souvenir wine glass. Guests under 21 are $10 each and will receive a free water or soda ticket while kids under 5 get in free.