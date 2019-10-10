MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS The Gin Blossoms

The Gin Blossoms

In the late ’80s, the Gin Blossoms began to gain popularity as a No. 1 local music draw in Phoenix, Arizona.

Their indelible jangle-pop sound started to evolve while the radio was full of hair bands and grunge music.

In 1989, the Gin Blossoms qualified for South by Southwest Festival in Austin Texas. That same year, the College Music Journal named them “Best Unsigned Band In America” and they were invited to perform at the MTV’s New Music Awards in New York City. This led to their breakout album, “New Miserable Experience.” That album kept the band on the charts for almost the next three years. The album had such singles as “Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Mrs. Rita,” and “Found Out About You.”

Through the ’90s the band gave us such hits as “Til I Hear It From You,” “Follow You Down” and “As Long As It Matters.”

Though the band took a brief break, they reformed in 2001 and hit the road, becoming one of the busiest tour acts in the world. They have played about 150 shows a year and now the Gin Blossoms are performing here at the Senate.

The show is Oct. 10 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St. The doors opens at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Nathan Hussey, Mel Washington, Ben Walker, Jody Jackson. Folk. 7 p.m. Oct. 10. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10; $15 day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Josh Roberts and the Hinges with SAMO. Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 10. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $8 for 18 and older; $12 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

Southside Station. Rock. 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. Free. www.icehouseamphitheater.com

Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers. Alternative. 6 p.m. Oct. 11. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $10; $12 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com.

The Mantras, Tomatoband, Deltaphonic. Blues rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 11. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $12. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

The Brothers of Soul. Soul. 8 p.m. Oct. 11. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

What So Not. Hip hop. 9 p.m. Oct. 11. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25; $30 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Dee Lucas. Jazz. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Bullet the Blue Sky. U2 Tribute. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $12; $15 the day of; $100 four top table. www.thesenatecolumbia.com.

2 Slices, The Long Con, Grace Joyner, John Saturaly. Pop. 8 p.m. Oct. 12. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10 for 21 and up; $13 for under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Trey Lewis. Country. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The Tinroof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia