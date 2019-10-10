ONE DAY A WEEK: It’s a Great Pumpkin Day

Eggs Up Grill is serving the taste of fall with seasonal pumpkin spice pancakes.

It’s officially fall, and you know what that means? Pumpkins!

Food

Start your fall morning with a steaming stack of pumpkin spice pancakes at Eggs Up Grill in Lexington.

Founded in 1997 in the coastal community of Pawley’s Island, the restaurant remains a gathering place for families and neighbors to congregate on the weekends.

Pair your flapjacks with a hot cup of pumpkin spice coffee for the perfect autumn wake-up call.

If that seems like too much pumpkin for one morning, classic menu items offer a break from this seasonal cinnamon and nutmeg combination. If, for breakfast, you crave something a little savory, order the corned beef hash and eggs, served alongside their famous home fries.

Where to find it: 205 Columbia Ave. www.eggsupgrill.com 803.490.2028. Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Fun

Following your fall break-feast, drive to Clinton Sease Farm for more of fall’s favorite gourd. Catch glimpses of this 20-acre family-owned and -operated farm on a hayride, after which you can test your own sense of direction in the corn maze. In addition to the farm’s attractions and playgrounds, visitors can pick out the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch to take home and carve into this year’s Jack-O-Lantern. Signs posted throughout the patch help visitors learn a little bit more about the life cycle of the pumpkin. Admission costs $14 per person with unlimited hayrides; children 3 years and younger get in for free.

Where to find it: 382 Old Farm Road. www.clintonsearsefarm.com Open 6-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 2-7 p.m. Sunday.

Leisure

Leave the gentle tones of country life behind and find your own sound of fall at Papa Jazz Record Shoppe in Five Points. Discover new and old music at this 40-year-old and counting record shop stocked full of LPs, CDs, 45s, and, now, DVDs. While jazz maybe their specialty, their offerings range from indie rock to bluegrass, and everything in between.

Dig for buried treasure in the discount bins or stay on theme with the purchase of, you guessed it, The Smashing Pumpkins.

Where to find it: 2014 Greene Street. www.papajazz.com 803.256. 0095. Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Drink

No pumpkin day would be complete if we didn’t give a nod to the P.S.L., or Pumpkin Spice latte. This year, take a basic pumpkin drink and kick it up an alcoholic notch or two at Saluda’s.

Toast to the beginning of fall with this creamy concoction of espresso vodka, pumpkin spice, and cream floater. While you’re there, maybe order an appetizer from Saluda’s signature Southern menu. After all, it’s one of Columbia’s premier dining destinations, and the P.S.L. is just one part of the cornucopia of reasons.

Where to find it: 751 Saluda Ave. www.saludas.com 803.799.9500. Open 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia