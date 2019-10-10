Go Columbia LONDON GOSPEL GROUP Kingdom Choir

The Kingdom Choir performed at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Kingdom Choir will be kicking off Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity Week when they perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Newberry Opera House at 1201 McKibben Street.

This London Gospel group went from humble origins to performing at the 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This exposure on the world stage led to a deal with Sony and the launch of the choir’s debut album, more than 20 years after its formation.

The Kingdom Choir began in 1994 as an informal music group performing in church halls, but soon graduated to Gospel music events, where they made a name for themselves.

The group’s ranks soon swelled until they became a 20-voice choir.

In 2000, they won Minstrels in the Gallery, a religious music competition organized by BBC Radio. In 2002, they were nominated for best UK choir at the Oasis Gospel Awards.

This amazing choir is known for its united sound, warm energy, and enthusiastic performances!

Details: newberryoperahouse.com