Go Columbia HORROR MUSICAL Vampyr!

Great Stage Show.

Operatic horror musical “Vampyr!” comes back to life on Oct. 19.

Columbia Operatic Laboratory presents “Vampyr! (Thrills, Chills, Bromance and Pretty Singing)” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Irmo Center for the Arts, 6671 St. Andrews Road.

This is a world premiere not just to be enjoyed by opera buffs, but for anyone who enjoys a great stage show, beautiful music, horror and laughs.

Local singer Evelyn Clary exhumed the score of Heinrich Marshner’s 1828 opera “Der Vampyr,” and brought it back to life with contemporary English lyrics and dialogue.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This is not your grandmother’s opera,” says Clary. “I grew up with ‘Tales from the Crypt,’ ‘SNL’ and vampire movies, and that background is reflected in the show. This is going to be a fun evening for anyone who appreciates the darker things in life.”

Gone are the confusing subplots and misogyny of the original work, and in their place are thrills, chills, bromance, romance, and some really bad dad jokes.

“Vampyr!” is the story of vampire Ruthven, who must seduce and murder three women in three days in order to remain on earth for seven more years. He meets Janet on Tinder and picks up Emi at a dive bar but has some trouble when he makes a play for Lizzie Rose, who is his roommate Aubry’s main squeeze. Will true love triumph? Will Ruthven return empty-handed to Hell? You will have to buy a ticket to see.

Tyler Eighmey directs the cast, which includes Maria Beery, Evelyn Clary, Margaret Eighmey, Patrick Fowler, Emmett Kirwan, Robin Price, Amos Warren and Jerryana Williams-Bibiloni, and musical director Dr. Claudio Olivera, most of whom are alums of the USC School of Music.

This production is produced in partnership with E.P.I.C. (Experience, Partnership, Inspiration, Creativity). E.P.I.C. at Irmo High School brings professional performances of all kinds to its members once a month (during school hours) so that students can experience cultural events without having to worry about purchasing tickets and/or transportation.

Tickets cost $10 each. For more information, visit www.irmocenterforthearts.org.

Special to GoColumbia