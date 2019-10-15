MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS MercyMe

The Christian band MercyMe formed in 1994 and subsequently released six independent albums before signing with INO Records in 2001.

MercyMe first gained mainstream recognition with their single “I Can Only Imagine,” which brought their debut album “Almost There” to triple platinum.

Since then, the group has released 10 studio albums, six of which had been certified gold. They have also had 13 consecutive top five singles on the Billboard Christian Songs Chart.

The last album, “Lifer,” was released on March 31, 2017.

MercyMe has been one of the more popular Christian bands over the years. They have won eight Dove Awards and their songs continually rise in the charts.

When MercyMe takes the stage at the Colonial Life Arena they will be accompanied by Crowder and Micah Tyler.

If you are interested in attending this show, which takes place on Oct. 18 at The Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.coloniallife

arena.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Vista After 5 with Tim Montana. Rock. 6 p.m. Oct. 17. The Tinroof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Will Hodge. Country. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. $12; $15 at the door. www.icehouseamphitheater.com

Jon Langston. Country. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $18; $22 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Universal Sigh. Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 17. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. Free, 21 and up only. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

The Mighty Pines with Blocker. Rock. 9 p.m. Oct. 17. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5 for 18 and older; $8 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

McKenzie Butler. Rock. 7 p.m. Oct. 18. The Tinroof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Tru Gentlemen. Soul. 8 p.m. Oct. 18. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Harry and the Hootenannies, Les Merry Chevaliers, Dead Spring, Absalom The Gypsy. Folk. 8 p.m. Oct. 18. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Remo Drive, Lunar Vacation, Late Bloomer. 7 p.m. Oct. 19. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $14; $17 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Gwen Yvette. Soul. 8 p.m. Oct. 19. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Moniker, Beket, Joseph Sanders, Marley Erin. 7:30 pm. Oct. 20. New Brookland Tavern, 123 State St. $6 for 21 up; $10 for under 21.

Litz. Funk. 9 p.m. Oct. 22. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. 18 and older only. $5; 7 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia