ONE DAY A WEEK: Birthdays

Barrels of sweet birthday surprises await you at Mast General Store.

Leisure

A birthday isn’t a birthday without any presents, whether that be a friendly smile, an act of service, or a heartfelt knickknack. Lucky for you and your fellow celebrants, Mast General Store offers a variety of these goods, from helpful customer service to cookbooks. Begin your day with a survey of the store’s merchandise and you’re bound to find something you need, along with a wide selection of things you want. And conveniently placed near the cash registers are carousels of cards that range from the comedic to the sentimental.

Where to find it: 1601 Main Street. 803.771.2300. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Food

Continue the party down Main Street to Bourbon for the ultimate birthday gift, the BBB: a burger, shot of Bulleit bourbon, and any $4 beer on draft, all for a total $10. No, you did not misread that — this deal is only good from 4-6 p.m. and is only $10! If you weren’t a patron of Bourbon before, it’s a whisky bar with creole cuisine — an industry pairing worth celebrating, no occasion required.

Where to find it: 1214 Main Street. www.bourboncolumbia.com 803.403.1404. Open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Sunday.

Drink

Don’t sing “Happy Birthday” this year, sip it, with happy hour drink specials at Kaminsky’s. Parties can get expensive, but the Vista’s most decorated dessert café is here to help. All draft wines are $2 off, $3 domestic beers, $6 dessert martinis, and $12 wine flights from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. While you’re there, scope out the dessert case for a slice of cake. Offerings are prepared fresh daily and the selections are constantly rotating. With so much to choose from, you can have your cake, and then some.

Where to find it: 930 Gervais Street. www.kaminskys.com 803.550.9979. Open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; noon-2 a.m. Saturday; noon-midnight Sunday.

Fun

Cap off your commemorative evening by celebrating the South Carolina State Fair’s 150th birthday this year through Oct. 20. In honor of this momentous occasion, North American Midway Entertainment is debuting a 150-foot high Celebration Wheel. Each of the attraction’s gondolas are temperature controlled and can accommodate six passengers on this never-before-seen ride. If that isn’t enough incentive to attend, there will be live music, food vendors, and award-winning exhibitions. The theme this year is “Prize-winning Memories,” which is precisely what we hope this selection of activities does for you on your special day.

Where to find it: The State Fair Grounds (1200 Rosewood Drive) www.statefair.org. Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia