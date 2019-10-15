Go Columbia INSPIRING CONCERT Parker Quartet

Luke Ratray

The University of South Carolina School of Music welcomes back the Parker Quartet on Oct. 24 for its 2019 fall residency. The Chamber Music Residency Program, begun in 2013, provides world-class instruction to students and inspiring concerts for music enthusiasts.

The fall residency this semester includes outreach programs to organizations and schools serving all ages: South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities, the arts charter school Midlands Arts Conservatory, the Lourie Center, which provides opportunities for adults over 50, and Suzuki Academy of Columbia & USC that serves string students ages 3 and above.

Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation. The Grammy Award-winning quartet has appeared at the world’s most important venues since its founding in 2002.

Founded and currently based in Boston, the Parker Quartet’s numerous honors include winning the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the Grand Prix and Mozart Prize at France’s Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition, and Chamber Music America’s prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Now Blodgett Artists-in-Residence at Harvard University’s Department of Music as well as in-residence at U of SC School of Music, the quartet’s numerous residencies have included serving as Artists-in-Residence at the University of St. Thomas (2012-2014), Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Minnesota (2011-2012), Quartet-in-Residence with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (2008-2010), and as the first-ever Artists-in-Residence with Minnesota Public Radio (2009-2010).

Members Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violins; Jessica Bodner, viola; and Kee-Hyun Kim, cello, hold graduate degrees in performance and chamber music from the New England Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School, and the quartet was part of the New England Conservatory’s prestigious Professional String Quartet Training Program from 2006-2008.

Some of their most influential mentors include the original members of the Cleveland Quartet, Kim Kashkashian, György Kurtág, Zakhar Bron, Robert Lipsett, Mark Steinberg and Rainer Schmidt.

More information is available at www.sc.edu/music.

Special to GoColumbia