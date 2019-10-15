MUSICAL ‘Into the Woods’

Cast of Into the Woods.

“Once Upon a Time…” is how the tale begins. Yet, we soon find that fairy tales can sometimes take an unexpected twist as we meet an ambivalent Cinderella, a loud and brassy Little Red Riding Hood, a Prince Charming with a roving eye and a Witch who raps. These characters, and more, will step out of their storybook and present their wishes for lives that end happily ever after in “Into the Woods,” playing Oct. 25 through Nov. 10 at the Town Theater.

Town’s tale is filled with familiar and new faces. Jeremy Hansard (“My Fair Lady”) serves as our narrator with Erin Godfrey (“Big Fish”) as Cinderella looking for that silly shoe. Billy Bishop (“Matilda”) takes his turn as the Baker who so desperately wants a child and Ayden Wunderlich (“Newsies”) tackles the Giant in the role of Jack. Elise Heffner (“West Side Story”) skips along the way to Grandmother’s house as Red Riding Hood with Rachel Glowacki (“Hairspray”) making misery as one of the evil stepsisters. Jacob Cordes (“West Side Story”) is both regal and sinister as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf; Jerryana Williams-Bibiloni (“Matilda”) serenades from her tower as Rapunzel; Debi Young (“The Music Man”) is very maternal as Cinderella’s Mother and the Granny with Ruth Glowacki (“Hairspray”) booming as the voice of the giant.

We also welcome Town newcomers Hannah Thompson as the Baker’s Wife, Irene Baerwalde as Jack’s Mother, Lisa Baker as the Witch, Abigail Frier as an evil stepsister, Kristen Bales as the stepmother, Anthony Sampedro as Rapunzel’s Prince and Robert Dooley as the Steward.

Everyone’s desired wishes are granted by the end of Act One but the consequences of receiving these gifts return to haunt them with disastrous results. Never before seen on the Town stage, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated show forewarning that sometimes the things you most wish for should not to be touched.

Special to GoColumbia