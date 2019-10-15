FALL CONCERT SHE Sings

If you’ve never heard women’s voices singing in four-part harmony, you’re in for a treat at the fall concert of SHE Sings, a new choral ensemble.

And if you have heard their music, you’ll certainly want to come back!

SHE Sings, made up of 40 volunteer singers, will perform “The Power of Music” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Washington Street UMC, 1401 Washington St. in downtown Columbia.

The women will sing both sacred and secular music, including “Sing Me to Heaven” and “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Admission is free, with donations accepted to support the work of Sistercare in Columbia.

SHE Sings was founded in 2018 to serve the needs of our community both chorally and charitably. Under the leadership of four of Columbia’s female conductors, Fredna Lee, Angela Powers, Lillian Quackenbush and Paula Wilson, and accompanist Lucinda Shields, the ensemble presented two memorable concerts last season. Both were presented at Washington Street UMC, with the proceeds of a free-will offering donated to two local women’s charities.

For more information, contact Lillian Quackenbush at (803) 790-4423.

Special to GoColumbia