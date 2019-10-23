Go Columbia BALLET Dracula: Ballet with a Bite

“Dracula: Ballet with a Bite” is at Koger Center Stage.

The Halloween must-see, “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” continues to excite the city of Columbia for its 24th annual production at the Koger Center Stage on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The haunting tale, based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic novel, is a Columbia City Ballet fall tradition.

A ghoulish delight, choreographer and director William Starrett packed the 2019 production with seduction, special effects and an alluring mix of blood-curdling but sexy scenes.

“Dracula breaks down a lot of stereotypes about ballet. This ballet is very physical and sensual, with lots of special effects, amazing music and dramatic lighting. If you’re expecting to see high school girls in fluffy costumes you’ll be disappointed,” said Starrett.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Columbia City Ballet presents “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite” on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. The annual costume contest will be held during the Saturday performance, with exciting prizes including a $100 cash prize.

Tickets can be purchased on www.kogercenterforthearts.com, calling (803) 251-2222 or in person at the box office.

Tickets range from $22 to $54 and a $12 student discount ticket is available for all students with a valid student ID at the Koger Center for the Friday, Oct. 25 performance only.

Special to GoColumbia