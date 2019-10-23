MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Badflower

Badflower

Badflower is a rock band that hails from Los Angeles, California. The band is composed of singer and guitarist Josh Katz, lead guitarist Joey Morrow, bassist Alex Espiritu and drummer Anthony Sonetti.

In 2016, they released their EP “Temper,” which helped name them Artist of the Week by Apple Music.

February of this year, Badflower released their debut album, “Ok, I’m Sick.”

Badflower’s opening acts include Weathers and Dead Poet Society.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If you are interested in attending this show, which takes place on Oct. 24 at The Senate, 1022 Senate St., the door opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $17 in advance and $20 the day of. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Vista After 5 with Seventy Six and Sunny. Rock. 6 p.m. Oct. 24. The Tinroof, 1022 Senate St. Free for all ages. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Say Femme, Becca Smith, Loretta Aberdeen. Country. 8 p.m. Oct. 24. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $7 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

Spooky Halloween Bash with Villanova and the Terence Young Project. Rock. 7 p.m. Oct. 25. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $12; $15 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Consider The Source, Chew, Invoking The Abstract. Progressive. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10; $15 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Tre’Sounds Band. Toni Braxton Tribute. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Jordan Igoe EP Release Show. Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7 ages 18 and over only. www.whitemulemusic.com

The Ladies of Columbia with Mckenzie Butler, Shelby Raye and Kate Vera. Rock. 6 p.m. Oct. 25. The Tinroof, 1022 Senate St. Free for all ages. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Brittany Turnipseed An Evening of Songs. Soul and jazz. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Yacht Rock Revue. ’70s and ’80s soft rock. 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $22; $25 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Brittany Turnipseed An Evening of Songs Part 2. Soul and jazz. 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Jump Castle Riot. Rock. 8 p.m. Oct. 26. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5 for 18 and older. www.whitemulemusic.com

Slush, Ruth In The Bardo, King Clement, Thunderbite, Follies, Earlibyrds. Indie rock. 6 p.m. Oct. 27. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for 21 and older; under 21 $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Helmet. Metal. 7 p.m. Oct. 29. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $19.99; $25 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia