One Day a Week: Slasher Saturday

"The Joker" is Starbucks' newest secret menu creation, and it's causing customers to smile.

Drink

When looking to find a slasher film-themed beverage you might not think to check Starbucks, but this American coffee company founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1971, has a growing secret menu that Starbucks lovers have continued to add to over the years.

The latest creation, “The Joker,” is a Frappuccino inspired by the newest psychological thriller “Joker.” It starts with asking your barista to make a smile on the inside of your cup using strawberry syrup, next ask for a Matcha green tea Frappuccino, then request some Matcha powder to be sprinkled on top of the whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Now, I should warn you, not every Starbucks location will know this beverage by name. It is a secret menu after all, so walk your barista through the drink, be patient, and (as the Joker would say) try not to be so serious.

Where to find it: 1400 Main St. (below the Sheraton), www.starbucks.com 803-476-0272. Open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Leisure

If, after taking a sip from a brutal killer’s cup, you begin to feel the urge to lash out, release some of your inner demons by stabbing a pumpkin at Goat Daddy’s Farm. Grab a needle and some felt and you can aggressively — or non-aggressively — learn the art of needle felting.

For $35, participants are provided two felting needles, enough wool to make one large pumpkin (5 inches) and one medium pumpkin (3 inches) in white or orange, and various accessories for a stem, face, and additional details. You must be at least 14 years old to participate and the class size is limited, so get your tickets today on Eventbrite. For a ticket link and more information, go to Fiber Funtasy’s Facebook page.

Where to find it: 144 Tomahawk Trail, Elgin, SC. 803-605-3286. Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Food

In keeping with the slasher theme, tear apart a few limbs at The Publick House, the Columbia tavern known for its wings.

While enjoying a game on one of this neighborhood bar’s seven screens, eat your way through a serving of 10, 30, or even 100 wings fried in vegetable oil and individually sauced with barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic butter, honey mustard, or suicide hot buffalo style over an open flame for maximum flavor impact. It’s the ultimate dive bar: affordable prices, precarious furniture, soiled carpets, and craft tap beer.

Where to find it: 2307 Devine St. www.publick-house.com 803-256-2207. Open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday; 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday.

Fun

End your murderous day with a Monster Mash Roller Derby and Skating showdown at Skate Station USA. The creatures of the night face off against beings from beyond the galaxy for one night only! Afterwards, the rink is open skate for attending monsters and villains alike. There’s even a prized costume contest. Will you kill the competition? Entry tickets cost $5.

Where to find it: 129 Oak Dr., Lexington, SC. www.skatestationusalexsc.com 803-356-3500. Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-10:30 p.m.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia