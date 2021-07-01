This actress, who graduated from SC high school, just got a major film industry honor

An award winning actress who graduated high school in South Carolina was invited to be part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Nicole Beharie was nominated to be part of the Academy’s 2021 class.

Beharie attended Orangeburg Wilkinson High School and graduated in 2003 from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, according to articles about the actress.

Deadline reported Thursday on the 2021 class.

Beharie made her leading role film debut in the 2008 drama “American Violet.” She is well known for her part in supernatural television series “Sleepy Hollow.” She played Abbie Mills, a sheriff’s deputy and FBI agent, in the show that ran from 2013 to 2017.

She played Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s wife, in the biopic “42,” which featured South Carolina-born actor Chadwick Boseman. She also starred in the recently released “Miss Juneteeth.”

She won an African-American Film Critics Association Award for her role in “American Violet” and a Gotham Independent Film Award for her part in “Miss Juneteeth.” She has been nominated for an NAACP Image award, Teen Choice award, TV Guide award and Fangoria Chainsaw award.

The Academy invited her into the 2021 class for her roles in “Miss Juneteeth” and “42.”

Being part of the Academy allows actors, directors and producers as well as a host of other film industry workers to vote on Oscar nominees.